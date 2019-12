Jaguar Land Rover has bought up one of TG’s favourite purveyors of fast, mad off-road things: Bowler.

Yes, that Bowler. The company behind the wild, um, Wildcat, and a lightly deranged 440bhp supercharged Defender. And other amazing toys, of course.

It’s been taken over by JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations division, but the ties go much further back: Bowler and Land Rover formed a ‘brand partnership’ back in 2012, resulting in the Defender Challenge by Bowler race series.