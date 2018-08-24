Jaguar Claims I-Pace SUV Is Faster Around The Track Than The Model S Or Model 3

The brand new 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is a very promising electric car, and it just allegedly set a new lap record around Laguna Seca raceway, beating previous recorded lap times of the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model 3.

Jaguar set up the supposed record-setting run with Motor Trend and the magazine’s go-to racing driver Randy Pobst. Jaguar claims the I-Pace lapped the 11-turn road coarse in 1:48.18 completely stock, with no modifications. Jaguar and Motor Trend claim that’s a record for a “four-door stock production electric vehicle.”

 



rockreid

That’s great. Now back in the real commuter world if only the iPace offered more than a lousy 200 mile battery pack for actual real world driving reality, and not 0.1% usable race track heroics.

