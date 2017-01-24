Jaguar F-Type 400 rendered as a sexy shooting brake

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is subtly sexier than the one it’s replacing, and a bit quicker too.

An extra 20 horsepower (14 kilowatts) has been added under the hood. But even with a more sophisticated front fascia and a new set of wheels, it still pales in comparison to the possibility of a sporty wagon variant like the one pictured here.

The concept was created by artist X-Tomi Design, and previews an F-Type Shooting Brake that uses all the same cues found on the new coupe and convertible, but introduces a bit more junk in the trunk. Not that we’re complaining – at all.

