Jaguar I-Pace To Match Tesla Model X In Price - Which Would You Choose And Why?

Agent009 submitted on 12/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:51:17 PM

7 user comments | Views : 2,300 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jaguar recently announced it has some 200 production prototypes of its upcoming all-electric I-Pace SUV out testing on the road.

It also revealed the SUV will feature a 90 kWh battery pack with a range of about 220 miles on EPA test cycles. Jaguar also showed us images of those near production-ready prototypes covered in only some minor camouflage. However, the UK automaker didn’t say anything regarding price. Autoblog.NL has learned from early reservation holders in Europe how much the I-Pace will roughly cost.

Read Article


Jaguar I-Pace To Match Tesla Model X In Price - Which Would You Choose And Why?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Lease the Jaguar. It's not ugly like the Tesla.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 3:54:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

TheSteve

Neither. I'm not an EV guy. (Yet)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 4:04:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The Jag is much smaller than the Model X. Pricing it the same is a mistake.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 4:12:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

valhallakey

The Jag. Don't like the Tesla's styling nor the funky rear doors, seems like problems waiting to happen. I also think support for the Jag would be easier to come by in large parts of the country.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 4:25:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

cidflekken

If I had to choose, it would be the Model X. Much roomier despite its ungainful aesthetic. I can't imagine anyone buying the Jag at that price point. Much smaller and Jag already has history of reliability issues.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 5:18:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

Agent009

Actually according to JD Power they are in the top 10 for reliability.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 8:24:35 PM | | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

The Jag, the X is an ugly minivan with idiotic and problematic doors.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 7:02:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]