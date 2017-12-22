Jaguar I-Pace To Match Tesla Model X In Price - Which Would You Choose And Why?

Jaguar recently announced it has some 200 production prototypes of its upcoming all-electric I-Pace SUV out testing on the road. It also revealed the SUV will feature a 90 kWh battery pack with a range of about 220 miles on EPA test cycles. Jaguar also showed us images of those near production-ready prototypes covered in only some minor camouflage. However, the UK automaker didn’t say anything regarding price. Autoblog.NL has learned from early reservation holders in Europe how much the I-Pace will roughly cost.



