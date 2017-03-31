Jaguar Is Concerned That They Are Becoming Too Popular - Should They Be?

Agent009 submitted on 3/31/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:39:57 PM

0 user comments | Views : 560 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jaguar’s U.

S. volume more than doubled in 2016, rising to a 12-year high thanks to the launch of an all-new entry-level sedan and the brand’s first-ever SUV.

The XE and F-Pace, which now account for nearly three-quarters of Jaguar’s U.S. volume, have taken the brand to a high-volume place (relatively speaking) Jaguar hasn’t visited since the X-Type roamed dealer forecourts.

One year ago, those models didn’t exist, and Jaguar was selling fewer than 50 cars per day in America.

Now Jaguar’s on fire. Year-over-year growth is explosive, with Jaguar’s U.S. volume more than doubling in each of the last ten months and more than tripling in each of 2016’s final three months.



Read Article


Jaguar Is Concerned That They Are Becoming Too Popular - Should They Be?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]