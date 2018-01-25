Jaguar Is On A Roll - But Does The Brand Fit Into Your Lifestyle?

Yesterday we delivered news of a plan to transform the range-topping Jaguar XJ sedan into an electric five-door model — which, in Jaguar Land Rover’s mind, is a way of preserving the model and its historic lineage in an era of falling passenger car sales.

The jury’s out on whether a hypothetical group of EV buyers with bulging coin purses will actually materialize once Jaguar (pronounced “jah-gyou-ahhh“) and other brands bring their latest electrical creations to market, but the writing’s on the wall for traditional sedans. Maybe going EV will earn these vehicles a stay of execution. Who knows?

As for the Jaguar brand itself, the company’s sales have never been stronger in the U.S., with new models of the utility bent positioned to take on premium rivals from Germany and Japan. Could you see one of these burly Brits taking up space in your driveway? Or has Jaguar left too much of its charm in the past?

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

This is about as logical as turning the Range Rover into a sedan to try to appease market demands. I suspect it will flop. An XJ is a 4-door saloon/sedan automobile, not an SUV.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 11:40:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

vdiv

Think the Grand Tour trio answered the question, the Jag does not fit your lifestyle, you fit in the Jag's lifestyle. :)

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 12:10:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

A Jag crossover? I don't think it'll appeal to traditional Jag fans. I hold no opinion as to whether there are sufficient new Jag fans, or crossover shoppers who'll come to Jag, to make this model a success. I suspect it'll be pretty niche.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 12:42:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

EV only, FLOP.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 2:03:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

I remember a Time when the car everyone wanted to be seen in was a Jaguar XKE. ANd in Europe there are still people who regard Jaguar - as they regard Alfa - as premium luxury vehicles - and for THEM - a Jaguar is still regarded as desirable.

I have no interest in a purely Electric vehicle - they do not currently meet the needs I have for my travel habits. I do not see the point in a PHEV - they too are not cars for long distance driving since when they go on the ICE engine they are not as efficient as a purely ice vehicle.. ANd while the current Chevy Malibu Hybrid I drive as a company car is a lot better than the Fusion I had before it - the experience is decidedly NOT a Luxury one. I am sure they could do it -but I would have to see it to believe it.

Could Jaguar make a car that I might be interested in - YUP. However - the definition of THIS car is not one of them.

I am sure - if Jaguar created a lightweight high powered sports car that hinted as a replacement for the Venerable XKE - with specs better than the TVR is trying to do with their new car - that there would be people standing in line.
Matt might even be interested.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:23:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

