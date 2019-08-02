Jaguar Land Rover Bleeds $4.4 Billion In 4th Quarter Over Trade Tensions

2019-08-02

Jaguar Land Rover has posted a 3.

4 billion pound ($4.4 billion) quarterly loss after it took a big write-down in the value of its cars and plants.

It is the third straight quarterly loss for the British automaker, which has been hit hard by U.S.-China trade tensions, low demand for diesel cars in Europe and Brexit worries. Last month JLR said it would cut about 10 percent of its 42,500-person workforce, mostly in its home market.

JLR parent Tata Motors expects costs from the voluntary redundancy program to be recognized in the quarter ending in March.

qwertyfla1

Only a matter of time until production gets moved from the UK to India or some other cheaper labor shithole jurisdiction and wouldn't be surprised if they use Brexit as the final excuse to do so. Regardless, Jags days may sadly be numbered if they don't right the ship PDQ.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 12:30:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

For the last six months all I've read here was how their new electric AMC Gremlin was a "Tesla killer".

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 3:45:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

joneshamilton

Jaguar is a luxury builder, they don't compete with plebeian Teslas.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 4:41:03 PM | | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

You are correct. Tesla's quality and reliability is far superior and that's saying something given how abysmal is Tesla's quality and reliability.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 6:25:32 PM | | Votes: 1   

skytop

IF you purchase a Jaguar or a Land Rover, you are required to also purchase an extra car to use during the expected extended Jag and Rover repair periods.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:24:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

