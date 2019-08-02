Jaguar Land Rover Bleeds $4.4 Billion In 4th Quarter Over Trade Tensions

Jaguar Land Rover has posted a 3. 4 billion pound ($4.4 billion) quarterly loss after it took a big write-down in the value of its cars and plants.



It is the third straight quarterly loss for the British automaker, which has been hit hard by U.S.-China trade tensions, low demand for diesel cars in Europe and Brexit worries. Last month JLR said it would cut about 10 percent of its 42,500-person workforce, mostly in its home market.



JLR parent Tata Motors expects costs from the voluntary redundancy program to be recognized in the quarter ending in March.



