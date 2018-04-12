Jaguar Land Rover Follows Ford And Volvo And Abandons 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed that it won't be attending the 2019 Geneva motor show in an official capacity, as part of cost-cutting measures.



First reported by our sister site Autocar India, a JLR spokesperson has now confirmed that the brands are “looking at the effectiveness of each motor show individually” and have decided that there is no tangible benefit to coughing up the funds for attending next year’s show, instead choosing to host their own launch and reveal events.


