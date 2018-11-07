Jaguar Land Rover Ready To Give Up On Being British?

The car industry has finally run out of patience with the UK Government on Brexit, it seems. After warnings last month from BMW and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Jaguar Land Rover boss Ralf Speth (above) finally broke his tactful silence on the subject last week, questioning whether the company would even be able to remain British at all if a hard Brexit were to occur.

That’s a firm that has spent more than £50billion in the UK over the past five years, and which supports more than 300,000 UK jobs, questioning whether it should stay committed to further investment of £80bn between now and 2022. And listening to some of the soundbites from politicians on how cars are really made, you can hardly blame JLR for playing hardball.