Jaguar Land Rover Ready To Give Up On Being British?

The car industry has finally run out of patience with the UK Government on Brexit, it seems.

After warnings last month from BMW and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Jaguar Land Rover boss Ralf Speth (above) finally broke his tactful silence on the subject last week, questioning whether the company would even be able to remain British at all if a hard Brexit were to occur.

That’s a firm that has spent more than £50billion in the UK over the past five years, and which supports more than 300,000 UK jobs, questioning whether it should stay committed to further investment of £80bn between now and 2022. And listening to some of the soundbites from politicians on how cars are really made, you can hardly blame JLR for playing hardball.



User Comments

qwertyfla1

They are really just looking for an excuse to move production to some third world shithole to save $$$ and will blame it on BREXIT to justify and soft blow the employees. Only a matter of time with Indian/Tata ownership.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 8:16:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

I completely agree. When the headquarters of the company is in shithole India, that has to affect decision making.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 8:38:37 AM | | Votes: -3   

TomM

WHen Jag/Rover was made available for sale - a British firm could have bought it - but they didn't. One can hardly object to a firm that actually stepped forward to keep the company afloat - their right to move it wherever they want to. That is what FREE TRADE is.

Calling India a "s"hole ignores that there are parts of India that are just as advanced as any in the world. If people do not object to Mercedes making vehicles in Mexico - why come down on India? (ANd yes - I frequently traveled to India as well)

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 12:50:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

mre30

Agreed 100%! The owners of Jag/LR can do whatever they want - just as the owners of Bentley and Mini can do whatever they want.

Mini quality would skyrocket and costs would decline (and profits increase) if BMW made Mini's in South Carolina.

Bentayga's will eventually be made in Brataslava like the Touaregs and Cayennes.

Do people care that a Burberry trench coat is made in Sri Lanka? No they don't and it doesn't impact the brand heritage one iota.

Brits would complain for a bit after production moved but there would be nary a dent in sales of non-UK Jag's, LR's, RR's, and Mini's.

Unrelated but BMW is just bat-sh*t nuts if they don't use this opportunity to move Mini production out of the UK. Despite being BMW's underneath, Mini's are among the world's least reliable vehicles. Make Mini's in Mexico for God's sake.

The UK has not been cost-competitive for several decades - it should be abandoned as a manufacturing site now that the Brits were foolish enough to exit the minimal toe-hold they had in the EU. It is their loss.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 2:54:18 PM | | Votes: 2   

mre30

BMW could likely do a joint press conference with the Trumpinator where they announce a new Mini plant in South Carolina and the Trumpster would blab about how visionary BMW is.

BMW needs to move Mini production to South Carolina.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 2:56:56 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The typical Alt-Left apologist strategy. Sure, all of India isn't bad, but the REALITY is that for a majority of the people living there, it's a Third World shithole

99 things can be wrong and 1 can be right so they say that the 1 invalidates the 99 if that's the outcome they want. Similarly, if its a conservative we're talking about, 99 things can be right and 1 can be wrong but they argue that the 1 invalidates the 99.

No logic with this ilk, just BS and hysteria.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 4:04:42 PM | | Votes: 0   

james08908

wow aren't u an opportunistic a$$ too?? Tata poured all their money, energy, brain to bring a bankrupt company alive giving jobs to all those people who would have lost their jobs anyway back in 2008 and creating 1000 more. 10 years later you call a company bad names when it kept JLR as British as possible....JLR under Ford and Ford Mondeo version cars were definitely not British....where was all you $hit talking then.....you guys have been bloodsucking and still try to prove that way....u don't have any ounce of knowledge but come here to call people name...how innovative!! You cannot expect a company to bleed to death just for the heck of it. Isn't Volvo manufacturing in China? Isn't BMW manufacturing in USA? Isn't Merc manufacturing in Mexico? Isn't PSA Peugeot Citroëns manufacturing in Slovakia?Isn't Chevrolet and Harley-Davidson manufacturing in India? What is the big deal if JLR wants to move to India or Slovakia or Brazil. How the hell is BREXIT helping JLR?

james08908 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 1:24:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

I died of laughter at the juxtaposition of "Tata" and "brain".

You do know that the first XF and XJ were engineered under Ford's watch, right?

You do know that the aluminum construction technology that Jaguar has is because of Ford, right?

Has Tata funded a new Jaguar XJ? Nope.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 5:27:57 PM | | Votes: 0   

malba2367

There is no reason to produce in the UK besides maintaining the rapidly tarnishing allure of "being british". British manufacturing is both shoddy and expensive. BMW and Ford learned this the hard way.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 5:24:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

And yet, Roll-Royce and Bentley are manufactured in the UK, and they seem to be pretty good (AKA not too shoddy) cars.

Some folks claim that Americans make crappy cars, yet every BMW Z3 ever made and virtually every recent BMW X5 was made by American hands in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Some folks say China makes junk, yet every iPhone was made in China.

I believe that the country of manufacture is not "all one thing." The quality of the products depends very much on the companies (and people) that oversee design, process, and manufacture.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 5:57:55 PM | | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

Illustrious British brand Rolls-Royce was in dire straights until German brand BMW bought them, revived them, and restored Rolls-Royce to its former glory.

Illustrious British brand Bentley was in dire straights until German brand Volkswagen bought them, revived them, and restored Bentley to its former glory.

Oh, Rolls-Royce is hand crafted, by mostly English craftspeople in Goodwood Circuit, Goodwood, West Sussex, England. Bentleys are made by Her Majesty's subjects in Crewe, England. Go ahead and argue amongst yourselves as to whether these are British or German cars. In my view, they seem to be the best of both worlds.

As for Jaguar, I echo TomM's post. It's only business. If Jag is in such deep financial trouble that they need a financial savior, they should be grateful that one steps up to save them. Ditto with Jag fans. I'd hate Jag to go the way of Victory Motorcycles, Buell Motorcycles, etc.

Mind you, I'd be upset if the illustrious 'Vette was made in Bratislava, Slovakia, like the Audi Q7, a "German" car. But that's just me.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 5:51:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

malba2367

Bentley and Rolls Royce cars were notoriously unreliable until BMW/VW installed German engines, transmissions and other major systems. The interiors are very well built because they are hand built. All British mass produced cars fare very poorly in reliability. The combination of this poor workmanship, high costs and logistics nightmares that will occur because of Brexit make the UK one of the worst places in the world to build cars (along with Italy and Southern California).

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 6:48:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

What we have here is Tata--a company foreign to the UK--trying to exploit a financial concession from the May regime as she bungles Brexit and turns in it into a clusterducked mess because she is alone-time buddies with Merkel with Macron handcuffed and gagged.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 7:03:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

xjug1987a

110%...all other comments are lib-tard BS...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 10:25:14 PM | | Votes: -1   

