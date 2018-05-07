Jaguar Land Rover Says If No Brexit Deal Reached It Will Pull Production From The UK

Jaguar Land Rover has warned that 40,000 jobs in the UK are at risk if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a strong free trade deal.

The UK’s largest automaker recently told the government that the lack of a trade deal with the EU could force it to leave the country due to a possible 1.2 billion pound ($1.59 billion) rise in tariff costs.

“We, and our partners in the supply chain, face an unpredictable future if the Brexit negotiations do not maintain free and frictionless trade with the EU and unrestricted access to the single market,” JLR chief executive Dr Ralph Speth said.