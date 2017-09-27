Jaguar Land Rover Shopping For Brands, Could Alfa Romeo And Maserati Be Next?

Agent009 submitted on 9/27/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:30:32 AM

1 user comments | Views : 620 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In this changing world that puts upmost priority on the value of ticker symbol X, Y, or Z, is enough really ever enough? Not really.

Not even if you’ve managed a miracle comeback like Jaguar Land Rover.

The British automakers were sold to India’s Tata motors back in 2008 and the rest, as they say, was history. The gorgeous Jaguar F-Type and a boom in SUV sales kept Jaguar Land Rover well-fed and coaxed the F-Pace off the drawing board, and all have been a symbol of the brand’s resurgence.



Read Article


Jaguar Land Rover Shopping For Brands, Could Alfa Romeo And Maserati Be Next?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I love it.

Assuming this report is not pure ether...

Tata buys JLR and while volume is still mediocre it wants to expand.

Please buy Maserati and Alfa Romeo. Given how Jaguar is still plagued with reliability issues, it should be a natural fit with the horrid Giulia's nightmarish reliability.

Makes perfect sense.

Go Tata, go!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/27/2017 8:13:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]