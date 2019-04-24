Jaguar Land Rover To Increase Reliance On US As Sales Vaporize In China And UK

Jaguar Land Rover is facing stiff headwinds in the U.

K. and in China but the automaker sees the U.S. as a relative oasis.

Plummeting China sales, Brexit tremors and tightening European emissions rules forced JLR parent Tata Motors. to take a record $3.9 billion writedown last year. But while global deliveries fell 4.6 percent, Jaguar Land Rover's 2018 sales in the U.S. rose 7.3 percent to a record of almost 123,000 vehicles.

JLR's top executive in the U.S., Joe Eberhardt, is aiming for a repeat performance this year.



