Jaguar Might Replace The F-Type With A Mid-Engined Hybrid Super Car

Despite leaving the Jaguar C-X75 mid-engine concept at the bottom of a river in a subpar James Bond movie, Jaguar still reportedly has plans to put a mid-engine supercar into production.

It could replace the current F-Type and reportedly be called the J-Type.

According to Auto Express, with unclear sourcing, Jaguar wants to replace the F-Type with a hybrid mid-engine supercar utilizing some of the battery and motor technology it developed for the all-electric I-Pace. The hybrid Acura NSX is reportedly the benchmark for the new car, with dreams of it also taking on the McLaren 570S and Audi R8. From Auto Express:



User Comments

carloslassiter

C'mon. There can't possibly be a business case for eliminating the F and replacing it with a "supercar".

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 8/31/2018 2:00:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

