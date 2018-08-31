Jaguar Might Replace The F-Type With A Mid-Engined Hybrid Super Car

Despite leaving the Jaguar C-X75 mid-engine concept at the bottom of a river in a subpar James Bond movie, Jaguar still reportedly has plans to put a mid-engine supercar into production. It could replace the current F-Type and reportedly be called the J-Type.

According to Auto Express, with unclear sourcing, Jaguar wants to replace the F-Type with a hybrid mid-engine supercar utilizing some of the battery and motor technology it developed for the all-electric I-Pace. The hybrid Acura NSX is reportedly the benchmark for the new car, with dreams of it also taking on the McLaren 570S and Audi R8. From Auto Express: