The sales of the Jaguar I-Pace, the British automaker’s first all-electric vehicle, haven’t been strong in the US, but the automaker is now offering 0% financing on the I-Pace as a special limited offer to boost sales of the all-electric vehicle.



Jaguar’s I-Pace is seeing a slow ramp-up.

There are some European markets where the electric crossover is dong well, but it is slow overall.