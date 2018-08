How hardcore is the Jaguar Project 8? This is the boast, of course: the fastest saloon around the Nürburgring, benchmarked against a Porsche 911 GT3, the most powerful Jag ever. Carbon-ceramic this, track-pack that, downforced, rollcaged and harnessed; £150k of 1-of-300 uniqueness.

How hardcore? We’ll answer that, but it leads on to a more relevant question: why? Why would you want a sports car shaped like a saloon? Why not, y’know, just have a sports car?