Jaguar has released a range-boosting software upgrade for owners of the I-Pace all-electric crossover.

Using technical knowledge gained from the I-Pace eTrophy race series, Jaguar has managed to unlock up to 20 km (12.4 miles) of additional real-world range on a full charge from the 90-kWh lithium-ion battery. Thanks to optimized battery, thermal and AWD systems management, engineers managed to enhance the efficiency of the all-electric powertrain.