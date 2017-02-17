Jaguar Ready To Topple The M3 And C63 With 500Hp XE SVR

Jaguar are reportedly looking into expanding their SVR offerings by launching a range-topping version of the XE.

Poised to take on the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63, the brand's super saloon is apparently in Northern Spain, accompanied by the SVO engineering team, AutoExpress writes.

On the performance front, the Jaguar XE SVR is expected to make use of the familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. The lump, which works together with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is good for 567 horses and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the F-Type SVR, will likely be detuned to develop around 500 horsepower.

