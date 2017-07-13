Jaguar To Place Audi Q3 And BMW X1 On Notice With E-Pace Debut Today

Jaguar will kickstart its biggest assault on the global car market yet when it reveals the hotly anticipated E-Pace, its second SUV, this evening at 8pm.



The E-Pace is arriving at a time when Jaguar is enjoying a significant upswing in sales. In April the company reported an 83% increase in global sales for the year 2016/17, with the introduction of the F-Pace providing a huge boost. The smaller E-Pace, which will go head to head with the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, is expected to surpass its sibling’s success.



User Comments

MDarringer

Given how the F Pace really isn't a sales marvel, I doubt they are worried.

BobM

Jaguar... you can't be that desperate that you to settle for an Asian/Chinese inspired Design. This looks like a 5 year old Rogue wannabe, and says nothing of Jaguar's history or identity.

Firewombat

They're doing what Volvo used to do with their sedans and sizing them in between direct competitors. So the F-Pace is smaller than a GLE or X5 but as expensive. This is going to cost as much as a Q5 and X3 but will be smaller, not sure if that's smart move or not considering the possible impact on sales when customer compare the size and space on offer. I do think the design is good though and looks premium and contemporary. They should do a Jag version of the Range Rover, will likely sell well.

