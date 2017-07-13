Jaguar To Place Audi Q3 And BMW X1 On Notice With E-Pace Debut Today

Jaguar will kickstart its biggest assault on the global car market yet when it reveals the hotly anticipated E-Pace, its second SUV, this evening at 8pm.



The E-Pace is arriving at a time when Jaguar is enjoying a significant upswing in sales. In April the company reported an 83% increase in global sales for the year 2016/17, with the introduction of the F-Pace providing a huge boost. The smaller E-Pace, which will go head to head with the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, is expected to surpass its sibling’s success.







Read Article