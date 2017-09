From the moment Jaguar revealed the limited edition XE SV Project 8, the most powerful road car the company has ever built, everyone knew it wouldn’t be cheap. Car and Driver has learned that all 300 examples will carry a base price of $188,495. Now, it’s important to remember that not all of the 300 will be sent to anxious US buyers. Jaguar’s previous ferocious cat, the F-Type Project 7, had a total build tally of 250 examples, of which just 50 were sent stateside.



