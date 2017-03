The Jaguar I-PACE Concept is set to make its European debut on March 7th at the Geneva Motor Show, showcasing a new color called Photon Red.



Unveiled last year during the LA Auto Show, the I-PACE Concept is meant to represent a new era for Jaguar, teasing the brand's first-ever electric model, expected to arrive sometime next year. It's a sports crossover that places it against the Tesla Model X.



Read Article