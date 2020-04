The season opener is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 20, at 10 PM ET. A preview for the sixth season of Jay Leno’s Garage included a cameo of the Tesla Cybertruck and some never-before-seen footage of Leno taking a ride inside a Boring Company tunnel elevator.The season opener is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 20, at 10 PM ET. The teaser shows the former late-night talk show host with a variety of vehicles, including Tesla’s Cyberquad ATV being unloaded from the back of the company’s stainless steel Cybertruck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also appeared in the 80-second promo by CNBC Prime, which shows he and Leno taking a drive inside the Cybertruck at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.



