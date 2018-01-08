Jeep And Alfa Lift FCA To A 6% Gain In July Sales

FCA US LLC today reported July 2018 sales of 170,970 vehicles, a 6 percent increase compared with sales in July 2017 of 161,477 vehicles.



Overall sales were propelled by the Ram brand and Jeep ® brand. The Jeep brand had its best July ever as the Cherokee, Compass and Wrangler nameplates all scored record increases. FCA retail sales increased 6 percent to 153,925 vehicles while fleet sales totaled 17,045. Fleet accounted for 10 percent of overall sales.



Jeep Brand

Jeep brand July sales rose 15 percent to 79,906 vehicles. It was the seventh straight month Jeep sales have increased over the same month the previous year. Cherokee sales rose 71 percent to 20,210 vehicles, while Compass sales rose 63 percent to 12,300 vehicles, Sales of the Wrangler rose 14 percent to 21,308 vehicles.



Ram Brand

Ram brand had its best July ever as sales increased 2 percent to 45,065. Ram Light-Duty sales drove the brand’s performance with a total of 27,812 vehicle sales, an increase of 13 percent compared with the same period last year. Retail sales of the Light-Duty increased 17 percent to 26,380.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand total sales declined 13 percent to 11,624 vehicles. Pacifica sales rose 6 percent to 8,775 vehicles.



Dodge Brand

Dodge brand sales were flat with last year as sales came in at 31,119 vehicles. Charger and Journey sales both posted increases. Charger sales rose 6 percent to 5,743 vehicles while the Journey rose 23 percent to 8,345 vehicles. It was the highest July for Charger ever and the highest July for Journey since 2015.



FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 45 percent to 1,240 vehicles.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 2,016 vehicles were up 65 percent compared with the same month a year ago. Stelvio led the brand with 1,014 vehicle sales.



