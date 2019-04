Despite teasing us with the 707 horsepower Jeep Wrangler Trailcat concept three years ago, the company has confirmed that it won’t be able to sell either the Wrangler nor the new Gladiator with the supercharged V8 Hellcat engine because it’d be too dangerous.

That’s what Tim Kuniskis, North American boss of the Jeep brand, reportedly told journalists last week, according to Australian outlet Drive: