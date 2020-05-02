Jeep Dealers Offering Up To $9000 Off Of New Gladiators

Some Jeep dealerships across the United States are selling the 2020 Jeep Gladiator for as much as $9,000 off the MSRP, Cars Direct reports.

The Jeep Gladiator starts at $35,040 but prices can easily jump to over $45,000 once some options are selected, not chump change. Likely in an attempt to boost sales, Jeep introduced a $2,000 bonus nationally on all 2020 Gladiator models on January 17 and running through until February 3. The incentive was offered for all trim levels except the Rubicon.



ricks0me

Jeep should have also offered a 2 door version with a 5 foot bed at a lower price point.

ricks0me (View Profile)

