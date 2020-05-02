Jeep Dealers Offering Up To $9000 Off Of New Gladiators

Some Jeep dealerships across the United States are selling the 2020 Jeep Gladiator for as much as $9,000 off the MSRP, Cars Direct reports.

The Jeep Gladiator starts at $35,040 but prices can easily jump to over $45,000 once some options are selected, not chump change. Likely in an attempt to boost sales, Jeep introduced a $2,000 bonus nationally on all 2020 Gladiator models on January 17 and running through until February 3. The incentive was offered for all trim levels except the Rubicon.