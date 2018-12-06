Jeep Grand Cherokee And 2018 Ford Explorer Earn Dunce Caps In Latest IIHS Crash Tests

Crash tests on two popular SUVs reveal serious safety concerns. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2018 Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee "poor" ratings in front passenger crash tests, which show protections built into the driver's side aren't necessarily there for front seat passengers.

The agency tested eight SUVs. Only three of them earned the top score of "good" – 2019 Kia Sorento, 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and 2018 GMC Acadia. Three others were rated "acceptable" – 2018 Toyota Highlander, 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2018 Honda Pilot.