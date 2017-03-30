Jeep Teases A Duo Of Concepts For The Annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab Utah

The Jeep ® and Mopar brands have once again teamed up to develop a variety of vehicles that will debut at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in

Moab, Utah

April 8-16

org/Place" itemprop="contentLocation">. Now in its 51st year, the Easter Jeep Safari is attended by thousands of die-hard off-road enthusiasts looking to enjoy a week of serious off-roading on some of the country's most well-known and challenging trails.

"It's truly a labor of love for the Jeep team to develop exciting, capable concept vehicles each year for Moab and the Easter Jeep Safari," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. "We look forward to the reaction and feedback from enthusiasts and our most loyal customers as these new Jeep concepts are put through their paces on the trails in Moab."

An array of production and prototype Jeep Performance Parts were used on this year's collection of concept vehicles. The Mopar brand is responsible for developing, building and ensuring that all Jeep Performance Parts meet rigorous specifications and with 4x4 capabilities in mind, enabling Jeep owners to further enhance their stock vehicles.

"Jeep and Mopar have teamed up over 15 years to create unique, fun and highly capable concept vehicles for the popular Easter Jeep Safari in Moab," said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA – Global. "These concept vehicles are a perfect example of how off-road enthusiasts can use Jeep Performance Parts to personalize and enhance the already outstanding Jeep capability, allowing them to face the toughest trails in the world."

The 2017 Easter Jeep Safari concept vehicles include:

Jeep Grand One

The Jeep Grand One celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Grand Cherokee with a modernized spin on a classic 1993 ZJ.

On the exterior, the Grand One concept features custom 18-inch lace-style wheels, high-clearance fender flares, extended wheelbase, trimmed fascias and a subtle wood grain treatment on the body.

The Jeep Grand One concept includes 33-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires, front and rear axles equipped with selectable locking differentials and a 2-inch suspension lift.

Inside, the interior continues the celebration of the original Grand Cherokee with '90s-inspired materials and touches, a durable bed liner applied to replace the carpet and accessorized with an old-school car phone.

The Grand One is powered by a 5.2-liter V-8 engine, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Safari

The family-focused Jeep Safari concept is all about bringing the outdoors in while keeping the doors and roof on, with a special emphasis on giving the backseat passengers a great view.

This high-tech, Wrangler-based concept features a translucent hard-top roof panel, two-level aluminum cargo rack with incorporated drone, a raked windshield, boatsided rocker panels, LED headlamps, and custom LED tail lamps and parking/turn lamps.

The Safari's unique "windoors," made of lightweight aluminum and clear vinyl, are hinged so that they open like a cabinet, making the entrance to the vehicle particularly unique. The doors feature zipper openings to let in fresh air.

Inside, the two rear bucket seats are rotated outboard, making it easier for rear seat occupants to view out the side of the Safari. The custom interior includes an instrument panel-mounted iPad, adding to the high-tech vibe.

Jeep Performance Parts featured on the Safari include a front and rear Dana 44 axle equipped with selectable differential lockers and 2-inch lift. Overall body length has been reduced to make the Safari more nimble on the trails.

The Jeep Safari also includes 35-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires on custom 18-inch wheels, custom full-length skid plates, steel front and rear bumpers, integrated on-board air system, upgraded brakes and unique cold air intake.

The Jeep Safari is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Quicksand

Created for enthusiasts who love the sand life, the Jeep Quicksand is a loud, fast and fun hot rod.

The Quicksand concept is powered by a Mopar 392 Crate HEMI® engine with eight-stack injection, mated to a six-speed Getrag manual transmission. A "peekaboo" cutout in the hood and gasser-style downturned open headers add to the vintage hot rod feel.





This Wrangler-based concept features a longer wheelbase, with trimmed front and rear body and a chopped hard top and windshield. An open top and open windows allow for full enjoyment of Quicksand's sound and wind-in-your-face freedom.

Inside, the minimalist interior features red accents, two front low-back bucket seats, flat aluminum door panels, tilt-out windshield glass and a chrome roll bar.

While the Quicksand was made for wheeling in sand, its off-road credentials ensure that it is fully capable in any terrain. Its staggered tire setup (a trait never before included on any Jeep concept) features 32-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires in the front and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires in the rear, and coilover shocks, all on 18-inch vintage "kidney bean" alloy wheels.

The Quicksand concept also features a Warn winch concealed in a front-mounted Moon tank. A recovery rope is located in the rear, replacing the traditional drag racer's parachute.

Jeep Trailpass

Based on the all-new Jeep Compass, the Jeep Trailpass concept vehicle takes the Compass Trailhawk a step further for an extreme off-road adventure.

A 1.5-inch lift kit and 18-inch wheels with a unique pocket accent on Continental TerrainContact all-terrain tires increase the off-road capabilities of the Jeep Trailpass concept. Jeep Performance Parts featured on the Trailpass include a Jeep roof basket, cross rails and rock rails.

The Trailpass exterior features Gloss Black side mirror caps, a custom hood graphic, side stripes, tinted headlamps and tail lamps, and a Mopar/Thule roof basket with roof bag and traction mats.

Inside, the Jeep Trailpass includes custom Katzkin leather seats and armrest, body-color bezel accents and Jeep Performance Parts all-weather floor mats.



The Jeep Trailpass is powered by the 2.4-liter Tigershark engine and mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Switchback

The Jeep Switchback concept vehicle is equipped with an assortment of Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts for the ultimate in off-road performance.

Jeep Performance Parts featured on the Switchback include a front and rear Dana 44 axle, a 4-inch lift with Remote Reservoir Fox shocks, heavy-duty cast differential covers, 10th Anniversary steel front and rear bumpers, Rubicon winch, grille, winch guard and cold air intake.

An axle-back exhaust, 17-inch concept wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires increase the off-road capabilities of the Jeep Switchback.





The Switchback exterior features a concept hood and half doors, topped off with a concept "Safari" hard top and roof rack system. The Switchback's exterior also includes Jeep Performance Parts high-top fender flares, Mopar black fuel door and tail lamp guards, and Jeep Performance Parts swing gate hinge reinforcement and oversized spare tire carrier.

The Switchback's advanced lighting systems ensure superior visibility in any trail conditions, with a concept LED off-road windshield light bar, concept LED off-road A-pillar lamps, LED tail lamps, and Jeep Performance Parts LED headlamps and fog lamps.

The Jeep Switchback's interior features Katzkin leather seats, body-color bezel accents, concept sport bar grab handles, spray-in bed liner on the floor and Mopar all-weather mats. The cargo area also features a Mopar swing gate storage rack with first aid and roadside safety kits.



The Jeep Switchback is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and mated to a five-speed automatic transmission.



Jeep CJ66

Take a Jeep Wrangler TJ frame, hang a 1966 Jeep Wrangler CJ universal Tuxedo Park body on it, add in Wrangler JK elements, power it all with a Mopar 345 Crate HEMI Engine Kit-enabled 5.7-liter HEMI and you have the Jeep CJ66.

The narrow-bodied Jeep CJ66 concept, which made its debut at the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas in November, harnesses the 383 horsepower of the 5.7-liter HEMI engine with a six-speed manual transmission. A Mopar 345 Crate HEMI engine cover shelters the powerplant and a Mopar cold-air intake and Mopar cat-back exhaust bump up its off-road performance a notch or two. Front and rear Mopar Dana 44 Crate axles help the Wrangler easily crawl over rocks and boulders.



The Copper Canyon-colored body stands out proudly, riding high on 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires wrapped around functional, Jeep Performance Parts 17-inch beadlock wheels and paired with a 2-inch lift kit. A concept two-way air system lets off-roaders quickly air up or air down tires to the desired pressure. Oversized, concept fender flares offer defense against trail obstacles at the front and rear, with added protection delivered by Mopar 10th Anniversary Wrangler JK Rubicon Bumper Kits, Jeep Performance Parts skid and front bumper plates and concept Jeep Performance Parts rock rails.



The Copper Canyon skin is highlighted on both sides with a custom matte black CJ66 graphic stripe that runs along the side of hood. The concept hood, bezel and latch also are matte black, along with the iconic seven-slot Jeep grille and bezels of the Wrangler JK headlamps. Mopar LED amber fog lamps and a Mopar Warn winch augment the CJ66's off-road capabilities. The custom, race car-inspired fuel filler cap is shifted to the inside fender wheel well.



Looking out from the cropped windshield, the driver and passenger are perched in custom Dodge Viper seats featuring concept seat risers. The cockpit is surrounded by a custom-built roll cage, while a bikini top netting offers shade and cover from the elements. A Wrangler JK center console and shifter, Mopar instrument panel gauges and Mopar all-weather mats complete the interior.



Jeep Luminator

The Jeep Luminator reigns supreme in off-road lighting performance, with a full arsenal of advanced lighting features designed to deliver superior visibility on the trail, jointly developed with the Automotive Lighting division of Magneti Marelli.



This Wrangler-based concept features magnetic underbody rock lights, powerful 7-inch LED projector bi-function headlamps, unique LED tail lamps, A-pillar-mounted high-powered LED spot lights, upper bumper LED auxiliary lighting with cornering fog lamps controlled by the steering angle, and low-profile integrated overhead LED auxiliary spot lights protected behind the windshield. The Jeep Luminator also includes LED versions of the standard 100 mm fog lamp and grille-mounted turn signals unique to the Wrangler.



On the Luminator's hood is a scanning LED light bar module with active spot and dynamic following technology, which delivers spot lighting to avoid wildlife or hazards on the trail ahead. On the rear, the center high-mount stop light acts as a scouting/trail lamp with four-color LEDs for trail rides, indicating stop (red), 1-3 miles per hour (amber), 3-25 mph (green) or providing rear flood lighting (white).



Other features include a roof-mounted solar panel, a drone landing pad with lighted drone and removable spare tire storage case, and a capacitive touch interactive display on the driver's side rear window linked to GPS and internet services.