Jeep Tones Down Aero Front End And Adds 270 Turbo 4 Cylinder For 2019 Cherokee

Details are scarce at the moment from Jeep, but it claims the updated Cherokee has a more premium design inside and out, and will be more efficient than the outgoing model. We previously learned that, aside from the new face, the 2019 Cherokee will receive the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that’s good for 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, at least in the new Wrangler. This turbocharged engine will be the new range topper and that’s not a bad thing. Currently, a 3.2-liter V6 is the most powerful engine offered. Compare the power specs and you’ll discover the turbo four has an additional 56 lb-ft of torque.



