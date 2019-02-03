Jerry Seinfeld Now SUING Car Dealer Who Sold Him "Counterfeit" Porsche

Jerry Seinfeld sued a California dealer in classic cars Monday, saying the company has left the comedian stranded in a dispute over whether a 1958 Porsche he sold is authentic.



Seinfeld sought unspecified damages in his lawsuit in Manhattan federal court from European Collectibles of Costa Mesa, California...



...The lawsuit said Seinfeld owns one of the world's largest collections of Porsches and had never dealt with the California company before it solicited his agent to propose his purchase of the vintage vehicle.



The suit comes weeks after Seinfeld was sued by a company that says it bought the comedian's Porsche for $1.5 million only to learn it was fake...



Read Article