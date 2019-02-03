Jerry Seinfeld Now SUING Car Dealer Who Sold Him "Counterfeit" Porsche

Agent00R submitted on 3/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:47:22 AM

1 user comments | Views : 510 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.usatoday.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jerry Seinfeld sued a California dealer in classic cars Monday, saying the company has left the comedian stranded in a dispute over whether a 1958 Porsche he sold is authentic.



Seinfeld sought unspecified damages in his lawsuit in Manhattan federal court from European Collectibles of Costa Mesa, California...

...The lawsuit said Seinfeld owns one of the world's largest collections of Porsches and had never dealt with the California company before it solicited his agent to propose his purchase of the vintage vehicle.

The suit comes weeks after Seinfeld was sued by a company that says it bought the comedian's Porsche for $1.5 million only to learn it was fake...

Read Article


Jerry Seinfeld Now SUING Car Dealer Who Sold Him

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Those Seinfeld reruns slowing down huh?

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/2/2019 1:00:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]