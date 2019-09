Jessi Combs was trying to become the fastest woman on earth, and she died in the attempt on August 28, at the wheel of a North American Eagle land-speed-record vehicle on a dry lake bed in Oregon. Now her speed on that day could be immortalized in the Guinness world-record books. Her average speed of 531.889 mph, if accepted, beats the previous record by 19.2 mph.

The Guinness news was announced during an event held in Combs's honor at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Saturday.