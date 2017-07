The president of the UAW said on Thursday the union is talking with General Motors about the potential threat to plants and jobs from slumping U. S. car sales. "We are talking to (GM) right now about the products that they currently have" at underused car plants such as Hamtramck in Michigan and Lordstown in Ohio, and whether they might be replaced with newer, more popular vehicles such as crossovers, Dennis Williams told reporters.



