Jose Mourinho drives around in the 2017 Jaguar XJ!

When you put names like Jose Mourinho and Jaguar in the same sentence, you get a little warm and fuzzy inside because that are the names that sit on lips of every football and car enthusiast out there. Jaguar is, without a doubt, one of the best British car manufacturers, while Mr. Mourinho, 54, made his name firstly as a football player and secondly as a football manager. Since he is the coach of the Manchester United FC, as everybody already knows, that fact has its upsides such as enjoyment in one of the British motoring jewels – the 2017 Jaguar XJ.



