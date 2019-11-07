Journalist Claims Government Forces Us To Drive Automobiles - Is That True?

Agent009 submitted on 7/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:33 AM

0 user comments | Views : 392 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.theatlantic.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a country where the laws compel the use of cars, Americans are condemned to lose friends and relatives to traffic violence.

My childhood neighbor was a varsity student-athlete, the president of the junior class, and the most popular girl in school. One day in September 1995, a car crash took her life. She had been driving home on the freeway when her car went across the median and collided with one going the opposite direction, killing both drivers. A third vehicle was said to have struck her car moments before, causing her to lose control. The police put out a call for information, apparently without success.

Read Article


Journalist Claims Government Forces Us To Drive Automobiles - Is That True?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]