Journo Claims That Manuals Matter — BUT In This Day And Age, Do They REALLY?

If you were to ask me what kind of cars I like most, I'd probably say "something small and sporting.

" If that were too vague for you and you needed a bit more color or had to clarify, I'd follow that up with "simple cars."

What can I say, I am more of an analog kind of guy.

Agent 001, on the other hand, wants the latest and greatest technology. And he wants it to work flawlessly.

So, as you can imagine, when dual-clutch transmissions disrupted the manual gearbox, I was a bit sour and 001 was excited. Not only would a dual-clutch transmission shift faster than you ever could, you could also let the car do all the work by leaving it in "D."

In this clip delivered by Carfection's Henry Catchpole, however, he makes an analog case for the standard gearbox. While I tend to agree with his points, I've got to ask the Spies: In this day and age, do manual transmissions matter?


Henry Catchpole demonstrates why the manual is something to be treasured in a 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3.




About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

Yes, they matter! Some people enjoy them. There are enough of these people for Porsche to bring manual transmissions -- and really nice ones -- back to 911 versions from which a stick was discontinued.

I drove stick and bikes for close to four decades, and I loved it. I'm on my first automatic, and I enjoy it. But you know something? Money no object, I'd get a 911 Turbo S with PDK, *AND* a nicely optioned Carrera 4S with a stick... just because I occasionally miss the experience of driving a stick.

HUGE kudos to Porsche for listening to their customers, and for doing a great job at creating a variety of delightful cars!

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/13/2018 12:38:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Automatics simply have more cogs and can shift faster than humans...and I'm a diehard manual guy.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/13/2018 12:42:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

