If you were to ask me what kind of cars I like most, I'd probably say "something small and sporting. " If that were too vague for you and you needed a bit more color or had to clarify, I'd follow that up with "simple cars."



What can I say, I am more of an analog kind of guy.



Agent 001, on the other hand, wants the latest and greatest technology. And he wants it to work flawlessly.



So, as you can imagine, when dual-clutch transmissions disrupted the manual gearbox, I was a bit sour and 001 was excited. Not only would a dual-clutch transmission shift faster than you ever could, you could also let the car do all the work by leaving it in "D."



In this clip delivered by Carfection's Henry Catchpole, however, he makes an analog case for the standard gearbox. While I tend to agree with his points, I've got to ask the Spies: In this day and age, do manual transmissions matter?





Henry Catchpole demonstrates why the manual is something to be treasured in a 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3.



<br>



