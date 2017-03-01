Judge Rules That Tesla Can No Longer Sell Vehicles In Missouri

Tesla’s license to sell cars at its Missouri showrooms expires Saturday after a circuit judge’s decision this week.

The California-based electric car maker lost a court battle in August when Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green ruled that Tesla is not a franchisee and its motor vehicle dealer licenses should not be renewed by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

On Wednesday, the judge denied Tesla’s motion to stay, or temporarily halt, the judgment while the ruling is appealed. Tesla’s motor vehicle licenses for its stores in University City and Kansas City expire Saturday.



User Comments

MDarringer

hilarious

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2017 10:24:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

