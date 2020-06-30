Just How Is The Kia K5 GT Sedan Going Take On The 3 Series? Right Here Is Every Option And Spec You Would Ever Want To Know

|2021 Kia K5 Features & Options
|
|
|S = Standard
|-- = Not Available
|O = Optional
|
|
|
|Mechanical
|LX 1.6T
|LXS 1.6T
|GT-Line 1.6T
|EX 1.6T
|GT 2.5T
|1.6L Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection (T-GDI) with Continuously Variable
Valve Duration (CVVD) 4-cylinder engine
|S
|S
|S
|S
|--
|2.5L Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection + Multi Port Injection (T-GDI + MPI) (GDI) 4-cylinder engine
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|8-speed automatic transmission
|S
|S
|S
|S
|--
|8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) wet
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|Idle Stop and Go
|S
|--
|--
|--
|--
|All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
|--
|O
|O
|--
|--
|Column Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|--
|Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering (R-MDPS)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|High Performance Damper (HPD) shock absorbers
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Sport Tuned Suspension
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|
|Exterior
|LX 1.6T
|LXS 1.6T
|GT-Line 1.6T
|EX 1.6T
|GT 2.5T
|16-inch alloy wheels (Gray Finish)
|S
|S
|--
|--
|--
|18-inch alloy wheels (Gray, Machined Finish)
|--
|--
|--
|S
|--
|18-inch alloy wheels (Gloss Black, Machined Finish)
|--
|--
|S
|--
|--
|19-inch alloy wheels (Gloss Black, Machined Finish)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|Temporary spare tire
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|LED Head Lights (MFR Type)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|LED Projector Head Lights
|--
|--
|O
|--
|O
|LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Auto light control
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|LED front fog lights
|--
|--
|S
|--
|S
|Rear combination lamps
|S
|S
|--
|S
|--
|LED rear combination lamps
|--
|--
|S
|O
|S
|LED High Mounted Stop Lamp
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Solar control glass (windshield, doors, back window, backlite)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Acoustic laminated windshield
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear-window defroster
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Variable intermittent front wipers
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Body-color outside mirrors with black base
|S
|S
|--
|S
|--
|Gloss black outside mirrors
|--
|--
|S
|--
|S
|Outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators
|--
|--
|S
|O
|S
|Power adjustable heated outside mirrors
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Body-color outside door handles
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Outside door handle pocket lighting
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Bright chrome DLO front and rear molding
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Black windhsield molding, door pillar and frame cover
|S
|S
|S
|--
|--
|Gloss black windhsield molding, door pillar and frame cover
|--
|--
|O
|S
|S
|Body-color side sill molding
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Hyper Silver metallic radiator grille
|S
|S
|--
|S
|--
|Hyper Silver metallic Sport type radiator grille
|--
|--
|S
|--
|S
|Sport front bumper
|--
|--
|S
|--
|S
|Sport rear bumper gloss-black with hyper silver metallic skid plate
|--
|--
|S
|--
|--
|Sport rear bumper gloss-black with dark satin chrome skid plate
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|Single exhaust with simulated dual muffler
|S
|S
|S
|S
|--
|Quad-tip Dual Muffler
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|Gloss black rear spoiler
|--
|--
|S
|--
|S
|GT Brake calipers with larger disc brakes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|Panoramic sunroof w/ power sunshade
|--
|--
|O
|S
|S
|Rear Emblem (Trim)
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Emblem (AWD)
|--
|O
|O
|--
|--
|
|Interior
|LX 1.6T
|LXS 1.6T
|GT-Line 1.6T
|EX 1.6T
|GT 2.5T
|Manual tilt and telescopic steering column
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Low washer fluid warning system
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|4.2" Color TFT LCD display panel
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rheostat (Dimmer Switch)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Gauges (Engine RPM, Temperature Meter, Speedometer, Fuel Meter)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Day & night rear-view mirror
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front console with armrest, storage and cup holders
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front console tray with 12V power outlet (x1), USB (x2 - 1 data and 1 charge port)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Second row USB charge ports (x2)
|--
|O
|S
|S
|S
|Front center console USB charging port (x1)
|--
|--
|--
|S
|S
|Overhead LED front map lamp with LED pin lamp
|--
|--
|O
|S
|S
|LED rear room lamp with 2 LED personal lamps
|--
|--
|O
|S
|S
|Sun visor with vanity mirror ticket holder and extension
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front and rear door map pockets with bottle holder
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Silver metallic paint inside door handles
|S
|S
|S
|--
|--
|Satin Chrome inside door handles
|--
|--
|--
|S
|S
|Black paint power window switch panel
|S
|S
|S
|--
|--
|Gloss black power window switch panel
|--
|--
|--
|S
|S
|Metallic paint center console garnish, dash pad bezel, vents
|S
|S
|S
|--
|--
|Satin Chrome center console garnish, dash pad bezel, vents
|--
|--
|--
|S
|S
|Metallic paint dash pad
|S
|S
|S
|--
|--
|Wood (hydrographic) dash pad
|--
|--
|--
|S
|--
|Hairline dash pad
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|Coat hook (x1)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Assist Grips (x4)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Cargo lamp
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Door scuff plates
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|
|Seating & Trim
|LX 1.6T
|LXS 1.6T
|GT-Line 1.6T
|EX 1.6T
|GT 2.5T
|Cloth seat trim
|S
|S
|--
|--
|--
|Cloth and leatherette seat trim with GT-Line logo
|--
|--
|S
|--
|--
|Leatherette seat trim
|--
|--
|--
|S
|--
|Red leatherette seat trim with GT-Line logo
|--
|--
|O
|--
|--
|Black leatherette seat trim with sport bucket seat and GT logo
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|6-way manual adjustable driver seat (Double Recline, Sliding, Height Adjuster)
|S
|S
|--
|--
|--
|10-way power adjustable driver's seat including 2-way power lumbar support
|--
|O
|S
|S
|S
|6-way manual adjustable passenger seat (Double Recline, Sliding, Height Adjuster)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|10-way power adjustable passenger seat including 2-way power lumbar support
|--
|--
|--
|O
|O
|Integrated Memory System (IMS) with 2-position memory for driver's seat and outside mirrors
|--
|--
|--
|O
|O
|Heated front seats
|--
|O
|O
|S
|S
|Ventilated front seats
|--
|--
|--
|S
|O
|2nd row fixed seat
|S
|--
|--
|--
|--
|60/40 split-folding 2nd row seats
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear fixed headrests
|S
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Rear outboard adjustable headrests, up/down
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear center arm rest with cup holder
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front seatback pockets
|S
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Front seatback pockets with back panel
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Sand Head Liner / Pillar / Visor
|S
|S
|--
|S
|--
|Black Head Liner / Pillar / Visor
|--
|--
|S
|--
|S
|D-shaped steering wheel with "GT-Line" emblem
|--
|--
|S
|--
|--
|D-shaped steering wheel with "GT" emblem
|--
|--
|--
|--
|S
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|--
|--
|S
|S
|S
|Leather-wrapped gearshift knob
|--
|--
|--
|--
|O
|Heated steering wheel
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|
|Comfort, Convenience & Technology
|LX 1.6T
|LXS 1.6T
|GT-Line 1.6T
|EX 1.6T
|GT 2.5T
|Dual Zone - Full Automatic Temperature Control (D-FATC)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Climate vents
|--
|--
|--
|S
|S
|Cruise control
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|8-inch color TFT touchscreen audio display unit with HD Radio, AM/FM/MP3, Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility and integrated Rear View Camera (DA2.0V)
|S
|S
|S
|--
|S
|8-inch color TFT touchscreen audio display unit with Satellite Radio, AM/FM/MP3, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, integrated Rear View Camera and Embedded Telematics (with integrated modem) (DA2.0V)
|--
|O
|O
|S
|--
|10.25-inch color TFT touchscreen navigation display unit with AM/FM/MP3, Satellite Digital Radio, integrated Rear View Camera, Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility with Voice Recognition, Natural Language Understanding, Vehicle Control via Voice, Customized Profiles and Embedded Telematics (with integrated modem) (AVN)
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Bose Premium Audio with 12 speakers and including subwoofer and external amplifier
|--
|--
|--
|O
|O
|Active Sound Design (ASD)
|--
|--
|--
|O
|O
|Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ (Wireless)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ (Wired)
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|SIRIUS® Satellite Radio
|--
|O
|O
|S
|O
|Shark-Fin Antenna
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Bluetooth® wireless technology
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|MapCare
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|UVO link
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|UVO connected routing with voice assist
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|Multi-Bluetooth® connectivity
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|Wireless charging, Drop-in (10-watt)
|--
|--
|O
|S
|S
|Front and rear power windows
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Power driver window with auto-up/down
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Power passenger window with auto-up/down
|--
|--
|S
|S
|S
|Central door lock switch
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Power door locks with remote keyless entry system
|S
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Safe Exit Assist (Without Lock)
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Safe Exit Assist With Power Child Lock
|--
|--
|--
|O
|O
|Smart key with Push-Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Climate and Smart trunk (open)
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Auto Engine Control (Vehicle Automatic Shut-Off)
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) (door logic based)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Steering wheel-mounted audio, Bluetooth®, and cruise controls
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Drive Mode Select (DMS)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|
|Safety
|LX 1.6T
|LXS 1.6T
|GT-Line 1.6T
|EX 1.6T
|GT 2.5T
|Dual front advanced airbags
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Dual front seat-mounted side airbags
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Dual rear seat-mounted side airbags
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Full-length side curtain airbags
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Driver's knee airbag
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front and rear 3-point seat belts
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front seat-belt pretensioners
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Height-adjustable front seat-belt anchors
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Front seat-belt reminder
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Driver seat-belt warning system
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Key operated warning system
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Parking brake warning system
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Impact sensing door unlock
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Emergency internal trunk release
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Anti-lock Brakes System (ABS)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Traction Control System (TCS)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear child-safety door locks (manual)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Power Rear Child-safety door locks
|--
|--
|--
|O
|O
|Immobilizer
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|
|Drive Wise
|LX 1.6T
|LXS 1.6T
|GT-Line 1.6T
|EX 1.6T
|GT 2.5T
|Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear (BCA)
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
|--
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R)
|--
|--
|--
|S
|O
|Parking Collision Assist-Rear (PCA-R)
|--
|--
|--
|O
|O
|Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection (Camera based)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Cyclist Detection / Junction Turning Detection (Camera and Radar based) (still includes Car / Pedestrian)
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC)
|--
|--
|O
|--
|--
|Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C)
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
|--
|--
|O
|O
|O
|Lane Following Assist (LFA)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), including Lane Departure Alert (LDW)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Driver Attention Warning (DAW), inlcuding Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|High Beam Assist (HBA)
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S