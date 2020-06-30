Just How Is The Kia K5 GT Sedan Going Take On The 3 Series? Right Here Is Every Option And Spec You Would Ever Want To Know

Yep, you read the headline to the previous post correctly. Kia is making it pretty clear they aim to take the wind out of the sales of the BMW 3 series with the all new K5 GT Sedan. But just how are they going to do it?



We are glad you asked, because right below there is everything you would want to know about the new K5 specs and options.



2021 Kia K5 GT Sedan Photo Gallery



2021 Kia K5 Features & Options S = Standard -- = Not Available O = Optional Mechanical LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T 1.6L Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection (T-GDI) with Continuously Variable

Valve Duration (CVVD) 4-cylinder engine S S S S -- 2.5L Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection + Multi Port Injection (T-GDI + MPI) (GDI) 4-cylinder engine -- -- -- -- S 8-speed automatic transmission S S S S -- 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) wet -- -- -- -- S Idle Stop and Go S -- -- -- -- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) -- O O -- -- Column Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS) S S S S -- Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering (R-MDPS) -- -- -- -- S High Performance Damper (HPD) shock absorbers S S S S S Sport Tuned Suspension -- -- -- -- S Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters -- -- -- -- S Exterior LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T 16-inch alloy wheels (Gray Finish) S S -- -- -- 18-inch alloy wheels (Gray, Machined Finish) -- -- -- S -- 18-inch alloy wheels (Gloss Black, Machined Finish) -- -- S -- -- 19-inch alloy wheels (Gloss Black, Machined Finish) -- -- -- -- S Temporary spare tire S S S S S LED Head Lights (MFR Type) S S S S S LED Projector Head Lights -- -- O -- O LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) S S S S S Auto light control S S S S S LED front fog lights -- -- S -- S Rear combination lamps S S -- S -- LED rear combination lamps -- -- S O S LED High Mounted Stop Lamp S S S S S Solar control glass (windshield, doors, back window, backlite) S S S S S Acoustic laminated windshield S S S S S Rear-window defroster S S S S S Variable intermittent front wipers S S S S S Body-color outside mirrors with black base S S -- S -- Gloss black outside mirrors -- -- S -- S Outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators -- -- S O S Power adjustable heated outside mirrors S S S S S Body-color outside door handles S S S S S Outside door handle pocket lighting -- S S S S Bright chrome DLO front and rear molding S S S S S Black windhsield molding, door pillar and frame cover S S S -- -- Gloss black windhsield molding, door pillar and frame cover -- -- O S S Body-color side sill molding S S S S S Hyper Silver metallic radiator grille S S -- S -- Hyper Silver metallic Sport type radiator grille -- -- S -- S Sport front bumper -- -- S -- S Sport rear bumper gloss-black with hyper silver metallic skid plate -- -- S -- -- Sport rear bumper gloss-black with dark satin chrome skid plate -- -- -- -- S Single exhaust with simulated dual muffler S S S S -- Quad-tip Dual Muffler -- -- -- -- S Gloss black rear spoiler -- -- S -- S GT Brake calipers with larger disc brakes -- -- -- -- S Panoramic sunroof w/ power sunshade -- -- O S S Rear Emblem (Trim) -- S S S S Rear Emblem (AWD) -- O O -- -- Interior LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Manual tilt and telescopic steering column S S S S S Low washer fluid warning system S S S S S 4.2" Color TFT LCD display panel S S S S S Rheostat (Dimmer Switch) S S S S S Gauges (Engine RPM, Temperature Meter, Speedometer, Fuel Meter) S S S S S Day & night rear-view mirror S S S S S Front console with armrest, storage and cup holders S S S S S Front console tray with 12V power outlet (x1), USB (x2 - 1 data and 1 charge port) S S S S S Second row USB charge ports (x2) -- O S S S Front center console USB charging port (x1) -- -- -- S S Overhead LED front map lamp with LED pin lamp -- -- O S S LED rear room lamp with 2 LED personal lamps -- -- O S S Sun visor with vanity mirror ticket holder and extension S S S S S Front and rear door map pockets with bottle holder S S S S S Silver metallic paint inside door handles S S S -- -- Satin Chrome inside door handles -- -- -- S S Black paint power window switch panel S S S -- -- Gloss black power window switch panel -- -- -- S S Metallic paint center console garnish, dash pad bezel, vents S S S -- -- Satin Chrome center console garnish, dash pad bezel, vents -- -- -- S S Metallic paint dash pad S S S -- -- Wood (hydrographic) dash pad -- -- -- S -- Hairline dash pad -- -- -- -- S Coat hook (x1) S S S S S Assist Grips (x4) S S S S S Cargo lamp S S S S S Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold S S S S S Door scuff plates S S S S S Seating & Trim LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Cloth seat trim S S -- -- -- Cloth and leatherette seat trim with GT-Line logo -- -- S -- -- Leatherette seat trim -- -- -- S -- Red leatherette seat trim with GT-Line logo -- -- O -- -- Black leatherette seat trim with sport bucket seat and GT logo -- -- -- -- S 6-way manual adjustable driver seat (Double Recline, Sliding, Height Adjuster) S S -- -- -- 10-way power adjustable driver's seat including 2-way power lumbar support -- O S S S 6-way manual adjustable passenger seat (Double Recline, Sliding, Height Adjuster) S S S S S 10-way power adjustable passenger seat including 2-way power lumbar support -- -- -- O O Integrated Memory System (IMS) with 2-position memory for driver's seat and outside mirrors -- -- -- O O Heated front seats -- O O S S Ventilated front seats -- -- -- S O 2nd row fixed seat S -- -- -- -- 60/40 split-folding 2nd row seats -- S S S S Rear fixed headrests S -- -- -- -- Rear outboard adjustable headrests, up/down -- S S S S Rear center arm rest with cup holder -- S S S S Front seatback pockets S -- -- -- -- Front seatback pockets with back panel -- S S S S Sand Head Liner / Pillar / Visor S S -- S -- Black Head Liner / Pillar / Visor -- -- S -- S D-shaped steering wheel with "GT-Line" emblem -- -- S -- -- D-shaped steering wheel with "GT" emblem -- -- -- -- S Leather-wrapped steering wheel -- -- S S S Leather-wrapped gearshift knob -- -- -- -- O Heated steering wheel -- -- O O O Comfort, Convenience & Technology LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Dual Zone - Full Automatic Temperature Control (D-FATC) S S S S S Rear Climate vents -- -- -- S S Cruise control S S S S S 8-inch color TFT touchscreen audio display unit with HD Radio, AM/FM/MP3, Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility and integrated Rear View Camera (DA2.0V) S S S -- S 8-inch color TFT touchscreen audio display unit with Satellite Radio, AM/FM/MP3, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, integrated Rear View Camera and Embedded Telematics (with integrated modem) (DA2.0V) -- O O S -- 10.25-inch color TFT touchscreen navigation display unit with AM/FM/MP3, Satellite Digital Radio, integrated Rear View Camera, Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility with Voice Recognition, Natural Language Understanding, Vehicle Control via Voice, Customized Profiles and Embedded Telematics (with integrated modem) (AVN) -- -- O O O 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters) S S S S S Bose Premium Audio with 12 speakers and including subwoofer and external amplifier -- -- -- O O Active Sound Design (ASD) -- -- -- O O Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ (Wireless) S S S S S Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ (Wired) -- -- O O O SIRIUS® Satellite Radio -- O O S O Shark-Fin Antenna S S S S S Bluetooth® wireless technology S S S S S MapCare -- -- O O O UVO link -- S S S S UVO connected routing with voice assist -- -- O O O Multi-Bluetooth® connectivity -- -- O O O Wireless charging, Drop-in (10-watt) -- -- O S S Front and rear power windows S S S S S Power driver window with auto-up/down S S S S S Power passenger window with auto-up/down -- -- S S S Central door lock switch S S S S S Power door locks with remote keyless entry system S -- -- -- -- Safe Exit Assist (Without Lock) -- S S S S Safe Exit Assist With Power Child Lock -- -- -- O O Smart key with Push-Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Climate and Smart trunk (open) -- S S S S Auto Engine Control (Vehicle Automatic Shut-Off) -- S S S S Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) (door logic based) S S S S S Steering wheel-mounted audio, Bluetooth®, and cruise controls S S S S S Drive Mode Select (DMS) S S S S S Safety LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Dual front advanced airbags S S S S S Dual front seat-mounted side airbags S S S S S Dual rear seat-mounted side airbags S S S S S Full-length side curtain airbags S S S S S Driver's knee airbag S S S S S Front and rear 3-point seat belts S S S S S Front seat-belt pretensioners S S S S S Height-adjustable front seat-belt anchors S S S S S Front seat-belt reminder S S S S S Driver seat-belt warning system S S S S S Key operated warning system S S S S S Parking brake warning system S S S S S Impact sensing door unlock S S S S S Emergency internal trunk release S S S S S Anti-lock Brakes System (ABS) S S S S S Electronic Stability Control (ESC) S S S S S Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) S S S S S Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) S S S S S Traction Control System (TCS) S S S S S Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) S S S S S Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) S S S S S Rear child-safety door locks (manual) S S S S S Power Rear Child-safety door locks -- -- -- O O Immobilizer -- S S S S Drive Wise LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear (BCA) -- S S S S Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) -- S S S S Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R) -- -- -- S O Parking Collision Assist-Rear (PCA-R) -- -- -- O O Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection (Camera based) S S S S S Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Cyclist Detection / Junction Turning Detection (Camera and Radar based) (still includes Car / Pedestrian) -- -- O O O Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC) -- -- O -- -- Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C) -- -- O O O Highway Driving Assist (HDA) -- -- O O O Lane Following Assist (LFA) S S S S S Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), including Lane Departure Alert (LDW) S S S S S Driver Attention Warning (DAW), inlcuding Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) S S S S S High Beam Assist (HBA) S S S S S

2021 Kia K5 GT Sedan Photo Gallery



2021 Kia K5 Specifications

Engine LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Type 1.6L Turbo I-4, Gasoline Direct Injection (T-GDI) GAMMA-II 1.6L Turbo I-4, Gasoline Direct Injection (T-GDI) GAMMA-II 1.6L Turbo I-4, Gasoline Direct Injection (T-GDI) GAMMA-II 1.6L Turbo I-4, Gasoline Direct Injection (T-GDI) GAMMA-II 2.5L Turbo I-4, Gasoline Direct Injection + Multi Port Injection (T-GDI + MPI) THETA-III Displacement (cc) 1,598 cc 1,598 cc 1,598 cc 1,598 cc 2,497 cc Bore x stroke (mm) 75.6 mm X 89 mm 75.6 mm X 89 mm 75.6 mm X 89 mm 75.6 mm X 89 mm 88.5 mm x 101.5 mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 10.5:1 10.5:1 10.5:1 10.5:1 Horsepower 180 HP @ 5,500 rpm 180 HP @ 5,500 rpm 180 HP @ 5,500 rpm 180 HP @ 5,500 rpm 290 HP @ 5,800 rpm Torque 195 lb.-ft @ 1,500 - 4,500 rpm 195 lb.-ft @ 1,500 - 4,500 rpm 195 lb.-ft @ 1,500 - 4,500 rpm 195 lb.-ft @ 1,500 - 4,500 rpm 311 lb.-ft @ 1,650 - 4,000 rpm Block Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Head Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Valve System DOHC, four valves / cylinder with Continuously Variable

Valve Duration (CVVD) DOHC, four valves / cylinder with Continuously Variable

Valve Duration (CVVD) DOHC, four valves / cylinder with Continuously Variable

Valve Duration (CVVD) DOHC, four valves / cylinder with Continuously Variable

Valve Duration (CVVD) DOHC, four valves / cylinder Fuel Injection System Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Gasoline Direct Injection and Multi Port Injection (GDI + MPI) Rec. Fuel Regular Unleaded Regular Unleaded Regular Unleaded Regular Unleaded Regular Unleaded Cooling System Water Cooled Circulation, Centrifugal Belt Driver Water Pump Water Cooled Circulation, Centrifugal Belt Driver Water Pump Water Cooled Circulation, Centrifugal Belt Driver Water Pump Water Cooled Circulation, Centrifugal Belt Driver Water Pump Water Cooled Circulation, Centrifugal Belt Driver Water Pump Coolant Capacity (litres) 4.53 (Chassis only) 2.7 (Engine only) 4.53 (Chassis only) 2.7 (Engine only) 4.53 (Chassis only) 2.7 (Engine only) 4.53 (Chassis only) 2.7 (Engine only) 4.55 (Chassis only) 3.3 (Engine only) Emission Control System ULEV 70 - LEV III ULEV 70 - LEV III ULEV 70 - LEV III ULEV 70 - LEV III ULEV 70 - LEV III Fuel tank capacity (gal.) 14.8 gallons 15.8 gallons 15.8 gallons 15.8 gallons 15.8 gallons Electrical System LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Battery (AH) / (CCA) 12V, 70AH, 760CCA 12V, 70AH, 760CCA 12V, 70AH, 760CCA 12V, 70AH, 760CCA 12V, 70AH, 760CCA Alternator 13.5V, 130A 13.5V, 130A 13.5V, 130A 13.5V, 130A 13.5V, 150A Starter 12V, 1.3KW 12V, 0.9KW 12V, 0.9KW 12V, 0.9KW 12V, 1.2KW Drivetrain LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Transmission Gear Ratios: 8-speed automatic transmission - - - - - First 4.717:1 4.717:1 4.717:1 4.717:1 - Second 2.906:1 2.906:1 2.906:1 2.906:1 - Third 1.864:1 1.864:1 1.864:1 1.864:1 - Fourth 1.423:1 1.423:1 1.423:1 1.423:1 - Fifth 1.224:1 1.224:1 1.224:1 1.224:1 - Sixth 1.000:1 1.000:1 1.000:1 1.000:1 - Seventh 0.790:1 0.790:1 0.790:1 0.790:1 - Eighth 0.635:1 0.635:1 0.635:1 0.635:1 - Reverse 3.239:1 3.239:1 3.239:1 3.239:1 - Final gear ratio 3.367:1 3.367:1 (FWD) / 3.51:1 (AWD) 3.367:1 (FWD) / 3.51:1 (AWD) 3.367:1 - Clutch type Torque converter Torque converter Torque converter Torque converter - Transmission Gear Ratios: 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission - - - - - First - - - - 3.643:1 Second - - - - 2.304:1 Third - - - - 2.217:1 Fourth - - - - 1.321:1 Fifth - - - - 0.884:1 Sixth - - - - 0.703:1 Seventh - - - - 0.791:1 Eighth - - - - 0.660:1 Reverse - - - - 3.697:1 Final gear ratio - - - - 4.077:1 / 2.944:1 Clutch type - - - - Dual Friction Clutch (wet) Exterior Dimensions LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Wheelbase (in.) 112.2 in. 112.2 in. 112.2 in. 112.2 in. 112.2 in. Length (in.) 193.1 in. 193.1 in. 193.1 in. 193.1 in. 193.1 in. Width (in.) 73.2 in. 73.2 in. 73.2 in. 73.2 in. 73.2 in. Height (in.) 56.9 in. 56.9 in. 56.9 in. 56.9 in. 56.9 in. Track, Front (in.) 64.3 in. 64.3 in. 63.7 in. 63.7 in. 63.4 in. Track, Rear (in.) 64.6 in. 64.6 in. 64.0 in. 64.0 in. 63.7 in. Overhang, front (in.) 37.2 in. 37.2 in. 37.2 in. 37.2 in. 37.2 in. Overhang, rear (in.) 43.7 in. 43.7 in. 43.7 in. 43.7 in. 43.7 in. Min. Ground Clearance (in.) 5.3 in. 5.3 in. 5.3 in. 5.3 in. 5.3 in. Interior Dimensions LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Head room - - - - - Front (in.) 40.2 in. 40.2 in. 40.2 in. - - Rear (in.) 37.8 in. 37.8 in. 37.8 in. - - Head room with Panoramic Sunroof - - - - - Front (in.) - - 38.4 in. 38.4 in. 38.4 in. Rear (in.) - - 37.4 37.4 37.4 Leg room - - - - - Front (in.) 46.1 in. 46.1 in. 46.1 in. 46.1 in. 46.1 in. Rear (in.) 35.2 in. 35.2 in. 35.2 in. 35.2 in. 35.2 in. Shoulder room - - - - - Front (in.) 58.0 in. 58.0 in. 58.0 in. 58.0 in. 58.0 in. Rear (in.) 56.1 in. 56.1 in. 56.1 in. 56.1 in. 56.1 in. Hip room - - - - - Front (in.) 56.6 in. 56.6 in. 56.6 in. 56.6 in. 56.6 in. Rear (in.) 56.6 in. 56.6 in. 56.6 in. 56.6 in. 56.6 in. Total interior capacity (cu. ft.) 121.3 cu. ft. 121.3 cu. ft. 121.3 cu. ft. 121.3 cu. ft. 121.3 cu. ft. Passenger capacity (cu. ft.) 105.3 cu. ft. 105.3 cu. ft. 105.3 cu. ft. 105.3 cu. ft. 105.3 cu. ft. Cargo area capacity (cu. ft.) 16.0 cu. ft. 16.0 cu. ft. 16.0 cu. ft. 16.0 cu. ft. 16.0 cu. ft. Coefficient of drag (Cd) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 Chassis/Suspension LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Front suspension MacPherson strut MacPherson strut MacPherson strut MacPherson strut MacPherson strut: Sport-Tuned Rear suspension Multi-link Multi-link Multi-link Multi-link Multi-link: Sport-Tuned Shock Absorber Gas Gas Gas Gas Gas: Sport-Tuned Steering LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Type / Power Source Rack and pinion, Column Mounted-Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS) Rack and pinion, Column Mounted-Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS) Rack and pinion, Column Mounted-Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS) Rack and pinion, Column Mounted-Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS) Rack and pinion, Rack and pinion Mounted-Motor Driven Power Steering (R-MDPS) Turns, lock-to-lock 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.44 Turning circle, curb-to-curb (ft.) 5.5 ft. 5.5 ft. 5.5 ft. 5.5 ft. 5.5 ft. Brakes LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Type Hydraulic, vacuum power-assisted Hydraulic, vacuum power-assisted Hydraulic, vacuum power-assisted Hydraulic, vacuum power-assisted Hydraulic, vacuum power-assisted Brake Type front/rear Ventilated disc / Solid disc Ventilated disc / Solid disc Ventilated disc / Solid disc Ventilated disc / Solid disc Ventilated disc / Solid disc Size (in.) front/rear 12.0 in. / 11.2 in. 12.0 in. / 11.2 in. 12.0 in. / 11.2 in. 12.0 in. / 11.2 in. 13.6 in. / 12.8 in. Parking brake type Electronic parking brake with auto hold Electronic parking brake with auto hold Electronic parking brake with auto hold Electronic parking brake with auto hold Electronic parking brake with auto hold Wheels/Tires LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Wheel Size (in.) 6.5J x 16 alloy 6.5J x 16 alloy 7.5J x 18 alloy 7.5J x 18 alloy 8.0J x 19 alloy Tire Size P205/65R16 95H P205/65R16 95H P235/45R18 94V P235/45R18 94V P245/40R19 94W Spare Tire Temporary Steel Wheel Temporary Steel Wheel Temporary Steel Wheel Temporary Steel Wheel Temporary Steel Wheel Tire Size T125/80D16 T125/80D16 T125/80D16 T125/80D16 T135/80D18 Curb Weight LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T FWD 3,115 lbs. 3,148 lbs. 3,228 lbs. 3,228 lbs. TBD AWD - TBD TBD - - GVWR LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T FWD 4,354 lbs. 4,354 lbs. 4,354 lbs. 4,354 lbs. TBD AWD - TBD TBD - - Weight Distribution (Front / Rear) - - - - - FWD 61% / 39% 61% / 39% 60% / 40% 60% / 40% TBD AWD - TBD TBD - - Fuel Economy LX 1.6T LXS 1.6T GT-Line 1.6T EX 1.6T GT 2.5T Automatic Transmission (est.) FWD / AWD - - - - - City 29 27 27 27 - Highway 38 37 37 37 - Combined 32 31 31 31 - Dual Clutch transmission (est) - - - - - City - - - - TBD Highway - - - - TBD Combined - - - - TBD





2021 Kia K5 GT Sedan Photo Gallery



