The year is 2020. The Earth’s magnetic field has reversed at the poles and the world has mostly frozen over. Everyone is miserable. But you, my friend, you bought an all-wheel drive 2018 Kia Stinger GT with winter tires before the Big Switch, and you’re in good shape. You’re also having the time of your life.

Or at least that’s what you’d be hoping for if you had flown out to a temporary ice track in Colorado to throw around the AWD Stinger, like I did.