According to the latest sales data of the midsize luxury segment gathered by Good Car Bad Car, combined with IinsideEVs’s own Tesla Model 3 sales estimation in the U. S., the newest Tesla makes a kind earthquake in its class.

In October 2018, Tesla sold approximately 17,750 Model 3, while the overall sales of midsize luxury cars was 34,078, which translates to 52% for the Model 3.



The question is whether Tesla is expanding the segment or gobbling up sales of other models?