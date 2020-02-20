Justin Bieber LOVES His Cars! But We Bet You’d NEVER Think He’d Be Rolling In One Of THESE!

Beliebe it or not, Justin Bieber and James Corden are officially food truck drivers. Well, at least they were for a day.



Fans of both stars got the surprise of their lives when they stumbled across the pair selling $1 grilled cheese sandwiches and fish tacos out of a “Yummy” food truck in Los Angeles on Jan. 22 for a special segment of the Late Late Show, which aired on Wednesday.



The special food truck clip accompanied Bieber and the 41-year-old late night host’s long-awaited third Carpool Karaoke episode. Instead of singing though, the two cook up a storm together and donated all the proceeds to the L.A. Food Bank...



<br>



Read Article