Justin Bieber Runs Over Paparazzi With RAM Truck - Leaves Scene In Kourtney Kardashian's Aston Martin

On Wednesday night, Justin Bieber slammed his lifted Ram pickup truck into a paparazzo outside the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California just before 9:30pm local time, according to local police.
Video footage from the scene appeared to confirm the collision, seemingly showing Bieber climb into his Ram, begin to drive off, and knock a camera-toting man to the ground.
Bieber immediately stopped the vehicle and attempted to help the paparazzo, then remained at the scene after authorities arrived, according to both video from the accident site and a police statement to CNN.
Read Article