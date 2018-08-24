Kalashnikov Joins The EV Party With The Retro CV-1

Kalashnikov JSC, maker of the AK-47 assault rifle, is the latest entry into the crowded electric-vehicle race that's drawn a range of tech entrepreneurs, makers of vacuum cleaners as well as the world's biggest car companies. The most recent EV, presented in baby-blue and dubbed the CV-1, comes with a retro design that echoes the Soviet Union's Izh-Kombi, a car popular in the 1970s. Kalashnikov showed off the car, with a claimed 350 kilometer driving range (217 miles), at an arms fair in Moscow this week.



