Karma Reveals Its First All-Electric Sports Car Concept - Are They On the Right Track?

Karma Automotive, formerly known as Fisker, has unveiled its first all-electric car, a sports car with insane-looking doors, and the automaker describes the vehicle as a “statement about the direction of Karma’s future product offerings in both technology and design. ”



Fisker Automotive had a rough few years since the bankruptcy back in 2013. The company’s assets were purchased by the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese auto part conglomerate, as well as the assets of its battery supplier A123.