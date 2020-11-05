Karma Reveals New Platform For Affordable EV Vehicles

Karma, California's other EV manufacturer, on Friday unveiled a version of its E-Flex platform designed for affordable battery-electric cars.

The E-Flex is Karma's in-house developed modular platform capable of spawning both battery-electric and extended-range electric cars, and it is currently found in Karma's Revero line of sedans.

Karma wants to license the platform to other companies though, and over the past weeks has been demonstrating multiple applications for the platform ranging from extended-range commercial vans to battery-electric supercars with as much as 1,100 horsepower on tap. There are as many as 22 possible configurations for the platform when you factor in various options for batteries, motors, transmissions, suspension, subframes and steering.