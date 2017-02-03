Keep Both Hands On The Wheel - This Is Why You Shouldn't Trust A Self Driving Car Just Yet

Earlier this week, a Tesla Model S hit a barrier on the highway near Dallas, Texas. The driver, who fortunately wasn’t injured, first blamed Tesla’s Autopilot for the crash.

We now have footage of the accident and it actually shows a situation that the Autopilot probably shouldn’t be expected to be able to handle, at least not yet. Ultimately, it serves as a reminder not to trust the system without paying attention.



Following our articles on a series of accidents last year where the Autopilot was activated during or right before the crashes, some readers were confused on whether the driver or the Autopilot should be considered at fault.





