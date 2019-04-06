Kia Confirms Upcoming Tiny Crossover Will Be Named Steltos

Kia has announced that its new small SUV will be dubbed the ‘Seltos’ – which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to our regular readers, as the upcoming crossover was snapped undisguised and with its logos on full display during a recent commercial shoot.

In a statement, the South Korean car manufacturer says the name is inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of Celtos, the son of Hercules, though it decided to change the ‘C’ to ‘S’ to (ahem…) represent the vehicle’s speed and sportiness. Doing so also “brings the name in line with Kia’s Sportage and Sorento SUVs.”