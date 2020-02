An all-electric Kia based on the company’s Imagine concept is being developed with the help of Rimac.

The electric Kia in question is tipped to arrive in the form of a sedan-crossover that slots above the current e-Niro and Soul EV models in the South Korean manufacturer’s arsenal. What promises to make this vehicle particularly interesting is that it will have “super-high performance,” according to Kia marketing chief Carlos Lahoz.