Kia Continues Quest To Lure German Buyers More Powerful Stinger GT

Kia dared to introduce a sporty liftback in an SUV-obsessed world, and while sales of the Stinger have not lived up to the company’s expectations, a mid-cycle refresh will try to lure customers that would otherwise buy something German. A new report from South Korean magazine Top Rider claims there will be quite a few changes for the car’s impending facelift.

First of all, the range-topping GT is said to use an upgraded version of the existing twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 engine. Output is expected to grow from the current 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque to 380 hp and 390 lb-ft (528 Nm). The bump in output will be complemented by the company’s first implementation of a variable exhaust system with adjustable flaps to alter the soundtrack.