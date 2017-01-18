Kia Specs Out Stinger Sport Sedan In Europe - Base Models Start With 200 to 250HP

Shortly after its presentation at the Detroit Auto Show, Kia has confirmed European specifications for its new Stinger sports sedan.

The big news here is the addition of a diesel powertrain on top of the two petrol units shared with the North American specification model.

The entry-level engine is a 2.2-liter turbodiesel capable of delivering 200PS (197hp) at 3,800 rpm and peak torque of 440Nm (325 lb-ft) available between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm. With the diesel, the 2017 Stinger accelerates from 0-100km/h (62mph) in 8.5 sec and tops out at 225km/h (139mph).

