Kia Stinger GT coupe, wagon are unfortunately only renders

If the Stinger turns out to be a success, Kia could capitalize on the popularity by adding these attractive body styles to the model range.



The Kia Stinger was one of the biggest hits of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. The curvaceous four-door combines stunning looks, hatchback utility, available all-wheel drive, and a 365-horsepower (272-kilowatt) biturbo 3.3-liter V6 in the range-topping GT. It seems like quite an attractive package, and X-Tomi Design is imagining how the svelte shape would look if Kia decides to expand the range with more variants – as a wagon and a coupe.



