Kia Teases Stunning Shooting Brake Concept For Frankfurt Motor Show

Kia has part-revealed a new concept due for the Frankfurt motor show, which will preview the look of the upcoming Cee'd hatchback.



The concept takes the form of a shooting brake-style estate, although Kia describes it as an “extended hatch”, with more dramatic styling than the cooking Cee'd. The brand also hinted that the concept would preview a potential bodystyle for the C-segment car, which is currently on sale in three and five-door hatch and conventional estate formats only.

The Cee'd range will begin with the five-door hatchback and estate variants, as the bestsellers in the range. These are expected to arrive next year, although it’s unlikely that the three-door Procee'd will be offered.



User Comments

bnilhome

Genesis who?

fiftysix

A shooting brake is a two door.

That is a station wagon.

