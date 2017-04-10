Kia To Give New Stinger A Uniquely American Sound

Agent009 submitted on 10/4/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:16:41 AM

2 user comments | Views : 492 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kia is right now putting the last minute touches on its all-new 2018 Stinger sport sedan, and one of those final touches is a beefier exhaust note.

In fact, that louder exhaust, according to CNET in an interview with Kia’s vice president of product planning, Orth Hedrick, is being done specifically for America because, well, America likes its performance cars loud. Hedrick stated the original exhaust note "sounded like a hissing not, like a restriction, something from the seventies." Why’s that?

Read Article


Kia To Give New Stinger A Uniquely American Sound

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

1fstmach

This seems like a good play due to the fact that the car is quiet (by design) from the Korean market, KIA is also doing this in Australia where they are losing all of their "home brands" with Holden and Ford giving up the ghost on RWD sedans, the ones that they have been used to for years. I think KIA has a good chance to fill that slot w/ their engineers honing this for that market. They are also working w/ the same co that made exhausts for the VX version of the Commodore so lots of trust and faith with that collaboration.

1fstmach (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2017 10:58:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

fiftysix

How much is KIA paying you 009?

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2017 11:02:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]